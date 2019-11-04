Vince Gill, Martina McBride, Bobby Bones to Present at CMA Awards

Country artists Vince Gill, Deana Carter, Martina McBride, Blanco Brown and Trisha Yearwood, radio and TV personality Bobby Bones, Dancing with the Stars/The Bachelorette contestant Hannah Brown, and comedians Jim Gaffigan and J.B. Smoove will present at The 53rd Annual CMA Awards Nov. 13.

Carrie Underwood is hosting the country event, with special guests Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

ABC airs the event live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Old Dominion and Dolly Parton.

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer and Alex Rudzinski is the director.

The first CMA Awards was held in 1967. A year later, it was televised.

The CMA Awards have been on ABC since 2006.