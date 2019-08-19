Carrie Underwood to Host ‘CMA Awards’ Nov. 13

Carrie Underwood will host The 53rd Annual CMA Awards Nov. 13 on ABC. Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, both members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, will be guest hosts.

The Country Music Association (CMA) holds the event. Underwood has co-hosted the CMA Awards since 2008.

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will celebrate the legacy of women within country music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”

Final awards nominees will be announced on Good Morning America Aug. 28.

Underwood has won seven CMA Awards, has sold 64 million records worldwide and recorded 26 No. 1 singles, according to CMA.

Robert Deaton is the executive producer of the CMA Awards and Alex Rudzinski is the director.