Villano To Step Down From Cable Positive

Monday, Dec. 1 marks the 20th anniversary of World AIDS Day. It is also the ninth and last time Steve Villano will commemorate the day as president and CEO of Cable Positive.

Villano has decided not to renew his contract to lead the industry’s HIV/AIDS organization when it expires on July 31.

In an interview Monday evening, Villano said that after nine years with Cable Positive, “it’s time for me, both professionally and personally. It’s a great time for the organization and we’re working on a succession and a strategic plan.”

He said the board would conduct a search to find his successor, with COO Thomas Henning acting as an interim leader.

