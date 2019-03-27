Vilade Joins Premion as VP, Head of Sales

Premion, Tegna’s advertising company focusing on over-the-top and connected TV, named John Vilade as VP and head of sales.

Vilade, who had been chief revenue officer at TrustX, will be based out of Premion’s New York headquarters.

“Premion is entering a new phase of accelerated momentum, market innovation and leadership,” said Jim Wilson, president of Premion. “As we scale the business to its next level and bring deeper expertise to better serve local and regional advertisers, John brings an impressive track record of leading high performing traditional and digital media advertising teams at world-class media companies and start-ups. I’m confident he will be a tremendous asset for driving Premion’s next chapter of streaming advertising growth.”

Prior to TrustX, Vilade held posts at NBCUniversal, CBS Local, Discovery and Hulu.

“Premion has built a trusted reputation in pioneering streaming advertising as a premium and brand-safe choice for advertisers,” said Vilade. “I’m thrilled to join Premion at a time of terrific ad-supported OTT growth and focus in our industry. Premion’s differentiated advertiser-first strategy continues to pave the way in driving transparency, performance and innovation in audience targeting, verification and demonstrable simplification in buying for advertisers.”