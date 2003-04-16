Viewers watched Ellie

The second-year premiere of Julia Louis-Dreyfus comedy Watching Ellie

opened to decent ratings on NBC, taking second place on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

with a 3.5 rating/9 share in the key adult 18-through-49 demo.

Fox's 24 won the 9 p.m. hour in the demo with a 5.6/14.

Ellie also held on to 88 percent of its 18-through-49 lead-in: The

Museum of TV & Radio Special: Great Women of Television Comedy, although

that show underperformed Frasier's average 4.9 rating season-to-date.

Women of TV Comedy was a distant No. 2 in its time period, with a 2.9/8

among adults 18 through 49.

Fox's American Idol: Search for a Superstar once again crushed all of its competition, averaging

a 8.5/25 in adults 18 through 49 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., 240 percent better than

No. 2 NBC's performance in the hour.

Ellie also beat ABC's Lost at Home by 21 percent, although viewers

watching ABC tended to stick with the network.

Lost at Home retained 91 percent of its 18-through-49 lead-in, scoring a

2.9/7.

Meanwhile, The WB Television Network beat CBS in adults 18 through 49 for fourth place with

original episodes of Gilmore Girls and Smallville.