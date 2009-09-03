Viewers Turn to Spike’s ‘Disaster’

The premiere of Spike TV’s new series Surviving Disaster delivered 1.4 million viewers and a 1.0 rating Tuesday night from 10-11p.m. The show averaged 20% more men in Spike’s coveted 18-34 demo and 68% more men 18-24 from one year ago.

The series drew a 0.9 rating among men 18-49 and a 0.8 in men 18-34.

In the 18-34 male demo, the show bested Syfy's ECW wrestling, which aired in the same time slot.