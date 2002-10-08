Viewers turn out for Emmy coverage

The 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards drove up ratings for the

entertainment news hours during the week ending Sept. 29, according to Nielsen

Media Research's national syndication ratings.

The No. 1 show, Paramount's Entertainment Tonight, was up 11 percent

for the week to score a 6.0. For its Emmy coverage Monday, Sept. 23,

ET hit a 6.3.

The other two entertainment hours also improved after the Emmys, with NBC

Enterprises' Access Hollywood up 22 percent to a 2.8 and Warner Bros.'

Extra up 13 percent to a 2.7. Access Hollywood and Extra

tied with a 3.0 each for their Monday Emmy coverage.

Another hour, King World Productions' Inside Edition, also got a lift from the

Emmys even though it isn't purely entertainment news. It was

up 7 percent for the week to a 3.2.

In the first week of national ratings for the debuts of two off-net sitcoms,

Warner Bros.' Will & Grace won fourth place overall and topped the

rookie list with a 3.9 rating on 221 stations covering 96 percent of the

country.

Twentieth Television's Dharma & Greg debuted with a 2.5 rating on 188

stations covering 95 percent of the country.

Twentieth's other off-net entry this year, The Hughleys, was unchanged

in its second week at 1.3.

Carsey-Werner-Mandabach's That 70s Show in its second week was up 6 percent to a

3.5, and it is second to Will & Grace out of the new sitcoms.

King World/Paramount Television's Dr. Phil remains on top of the new talk shows,

although it was down 5 percent to a 4.2 in its second week.

NBC Enterprises' The John Walsh Show was up 18 percent to a 1.3 in its

third week.

Warner Bros.' The Caroline Rhea Show, cleared in late-night

spots in the top 10 markets, held steady at 1.1.

Tribune's psychic talker, Beyond with James Van Praagh, was up 11

percent to a 1.0, while Twentieth talker The Rob Nelson Show remained

flat at a 0.9 in its second week.

Out of the two rookie reality magazines, Warner Bros.' Celebrity

Justice has the edge, although it dipped 8 percent to a 1.2 in its fourth

week out.

Paramount's Life Moments remained unchanged at 0.9 in week three.

In the game-show genre, Buena Vista's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,

hosted by Meredith Vieira, was down 4 percent in its second week to a 2.3.

Sony Pictures Entertainment's Pyramid, hosted by Donny Osmond, was flat at a 1.7.

A new weekly action hour also debuted last week, MGM/NBC Media Sales' She

Spies, which got a three-episode preview run on the NBC network this summer

before launching in syndication. In its first week, the show scored a 1.9 rating

on 278 stations covering 97 percent of the United States.

The other new action hour, Western International Syndication's

Starhunter, was down 33 percent to a 0.6 in its second week.

In the weekly half-hours, Sony comedy The Larry Sanders Show was down

6 percent to 1.6 in its third week on the air, while NBC Enterprises' political

talker, The Chris Matthews Show, was down 20 percent to a 0.8 in

its second week.