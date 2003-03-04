Viewers tune into Six Feet Under

The third-season premiere of Six Feet Under was a big draw for Home Box Office

Sunday night, although not as big as last year.

Six Feet Under attracted a 10.6 rating with 5.1 million viewers among HBO

subscribers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

HBO defines its universe as the 38 million HBO and Cinemax customers, while

Nielsen puts the mark at 34 million.

Six Feet Under's 2002 season premiere notched a 12.1 rating and 6.2

million viewers.

But the finale scored a 10.7, on par with last weekend's debut rating.