Viewers Tune Into Live With Regis and Kelly

New York welcomed back the New York-based syndicated talker Live With Regis & Kelly with open arms and huge ratings.



The January 8 episode, the first show back for the pair since the holiday break began the Friday before Christmas, scored a 6.1 rating/21 share at 9 a.m. in New York, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.



That was up a whopping 49% from its Good Morning American lead-in on WABC New York, and 36% above its average for last January.



That 6.1/21 compared to the 3.9/13 that repeats of the show had averaged the first week of January. It was even a dramatic increase from the new episode of Live Regis and Kelly that aired the week before Christmas, when the show averaged a 4.7/17.

.

