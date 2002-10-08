Trending

Viewers tap cable for Bush

By

With three of the major broadcast networks sticking to regularly scheduled
fare Monday night, TV viewers who wanted President Bush's speech on Iraq turned
to cable, giving cable news outlets a healthy ratings boost.

Fox News Channel grabbed a 3.7 Nielsen Media Research rating for its coverage
of Bush's address, which ran from 8:02 p.m. to 8:31 p.m. EST and collected 4.6
million viewers.

Cable News Network attracted a 2.3 rating with 2.6 million viewers, and MSNBC notched a 1.1
rating and 1.2 million viewers.