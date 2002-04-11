Trending

Viewers stay glued to Osbournes

By

MTV: Music Television's red-hot The Osbournes once again delivered spectacular ratings,
grabbing a 5.2 Tuesday night, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Among MTV's target demo, viewers 12 through 34, The Osbournes notched
a 6.8 rating. Its lead-in, The Real World XI, nabbed an impressive 4.5
rating.

Cable's other talked-about Tuesday original, The Shield, posted a 3.0
rating on FX, up from a 2.2 the week before.