Viewers just cant seem to resist Temptation

Temptation Island

is proving to be just that to viewers: very tempting. The controversial Fox reality series went up in the ratings across the board in its second outing Wednesday night, breaking a few records for Fox. Temptation Island

averaged a 9.6 rating/23 share in adults 18-49 (up 16% vs. last week), 17.6 million viewers (up 10%) and a 12.9/32 in adults 18-34 (up 18%), according to Nielsen Media Research. The series delivered Fox's highest ratings ever in the 9-10 p.m. ET/PT time period in men 18-49, men 18-34 and men 25-54 (excluding baseball coverage).