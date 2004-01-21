Viewers Idolize Fox’s Tuesday Night

The second part of the premiere of the third installment of Fox’s American Idol drew big ratings Tuesday night from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. The show pulled 27.2 million viewers and won across the key ratings categories with 12’s in the adult demographics.

None of the other networks was competitive with Idol as ABC, CBS and NBC scored 1’s, 2’s and 3’s in the adult demos. Idol’s household rating was a 15.5 rating/23 share.

The big four all televised President Bush’s State of the Union address from 9 to 10 p.m. The preliminary fast affiliate ratings from Nielsen showed that Fox had the best ratings for that coverage as well, although the other networks were close.

In fact, Fox, CBS and NBC tied in household share each with 9% of the audience. Fox edged NBC in total viewers with 9.9 million versus 9.3 million. About 8.9 million tuned to CBS and 7.9 million watched ABC’s coverage.

ABC, CBS and NBC all provided speech analysis and the Democratic response from 10-11 p.m., and NBC was first across the key measurements. CBS was second and ABC was third.

UPN’s America’s Next Top Model was tied for second with NBC among adults 18-34 (with a 2.5/7) from 9 to 10 p.m., up against the State of the Union speech. WB, with One Tree Hill was third in the same demo and time period with a 1.8/5.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: Fox, 18.5 million; CBS, 8.7 million; NBC, 7.6 million; ABC, 6.8 million, The WB, 4.7 million; UPN, 3.9 million.