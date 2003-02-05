Viewers Idol ize Fox

Fox won across the key ratings categories Tuesday night with

American Idol and 24.

Idol was the most watched show of the night with 20 million viewers.

Even though more than 7 million of them left Fox after the show was over,

enough stuck around to give 24 a victory across the key adult

demographics (18 through 34, 18 through 49 and 25 through 54).

NBC was second in the demos (and third in households) with a special edition

of Fear Factor, Frasier, the premiere of A.U.S.A. and

Kingpin.

At 9:30 p.m., A.U.S.A. was second in the demos (behind Fox) and second

in households (behind CBS).

At 10 p.m., Kingpin, in its first airing in its regular time

period, was first among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 and second among

adults 25 through 54 behind ABC's NYPD Blue.

CBS was first in the time period for households and total viewers with

Judging Amy.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings,

households: Fox 9.8 rating/15 share, CBS 9.3/14, NBC 7.2/11 and ABC 6.7/10.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 8.1/19, NBC 4.9/12, ABC 4.0/10 and CBS

3.4/8.