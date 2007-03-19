Viewers To Get in on the Wedding-Gift Giving on NBC's Days

NBC's Days of Our Lives has added a new twist to the age-old tradition of soap opera matrimonials.

From March 19 until April 14, visitors to NBC.com/days will be able to vote on the gifts brought to the nuptials of Sami Brady (Allison Sweeney) and Lucas Roberts (Bryan Dattilo). Each week, viewers will be able to choose gifts for a different guest to bring to the so-called green wedding.

According to NBC, "Sami is excited to be marrying the man she has always truly loved, Lucas Roberts, and to be carrying his child once again. But, there's one small problem - the baby might be EJ's."

This will be Sami's 10th attempt to walk down the aisle.

