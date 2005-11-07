Viewers Don't Flock to Vinnick Vs. Santos

The final tally for NBC's live West Wing "presidential" debate will have to wait for the West Coast precincts to weigh in sometime in the afternoon, but early returns were not promising.

In the Nielsen overnights, the 8-9 mock match-up/sweeps stunt averaged 6.2 million households and a 2.7 18-49 rating, which put it in a distant fourth place behind the Big Four nets in the time period, led by CBs' Cold Case in households (10.5 million) and EM: Home Edition in 18-49's (6.4 rating).

The mock debate also far underdelivered the real thing. For a genuine presidential debate in October 2004, NBC won the time period with 12.3 million viewers.