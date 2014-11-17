View From the Top Partly to Mostly Sunny For TV Forecasters

Related: Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week #NYCTVWk

Related: Banshees, Sharks and Comedians Take Home Innovation Prizes

Industry leaders converged in the Big Apple for NYC Television Week. The two-day event, produced by Broadcasting & Cable parent company NewBay Media, featured four conferences—The Content Show, Next TV Summit & Expo, The Business of Multiplatform TV and Advanced Advertising. Find coverage of the events below:

The Content Show

Sapan: No OTT For AMC

Brand Takes On a Different Meaning For Younger Audiences

Tortorici: Media Business Like Rollercoaster Gone Off the Rails'

Digital Was 'Major Tentpole' of 'Tonight Show' Relaunch With Jimmy Fallon

The Business of Multiplatform TV

Willner: Title II Will Stunt Broadband Investment

Klein Taps 'Ultra-Niche' Stars for New Venture

Next TV Summit

Di Bona: Next 'AFV' Host May Lean Younger

Berger: Media Companies Need Both OTT, TV Everywhere Presence

Advanced Advertising

Modi's Power: Addressable Is a Complement To Traditional Advertising

Buyers, Planners Need to Go Wherever the Audience Is