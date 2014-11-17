View From the Top Partly to Mostly Sunny For TV Forecasters
By B&C Staff
Industry leaders converged in the Big Apple for NYC Television Week. The two-day event, produced by Broadcasting & Cable parent company NewBay Media, featured four conferences—The Content Show, Next TV Summit & Expo, The Business of Multiplatform TV and Advanced Advertising. Find coverage of the events below:
The Content Show
Brand Takes On a Different Meaning For Younger Audiences
Tortorici: Media Business Like Rollercoaster Gone Off the Rails'
Digital Was 'Major Tentpole' of 'Tonight Show' Relaunch With Jimmy Fallon
The Business of Multiplatform TV
Willner: Title II Will Stunt Broadband Investment
Klein Taps 'Ultra-Niche' Stars for New Venture
Next TV Summit
Di Bona: Next 'AFV' Host May Lean Younger
Berger: Media Companies Need Both OTT, TV Everywhere Presence
Advanced Advertising
Modi's Power: Addressable Is a Complement To Traditional Advertising
