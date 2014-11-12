Sapan: No OTT for AMC #NYCTVWk #TCS

Related: Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week #NYCTVWk

New York -- AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan said the home of The Walking Dead won’t be offering its own over-the-top service a la Home Box Office and CBS, telling an audience at NYC Television Week that the programmer is happy working within the current eco-system.

“We live and thrive and feed off the eco-systems of MVPDs,” Sapan said in a chat with Multichannel News editor-in-chief Mark Robichaux. “…Our best preparation is to have the stuff that people want to watch the most. Today, we have no intention of going over the top. We think being in this ecosystem is a wonderful place.”

AMC does offer content through streaming services like Netflix and has its own TV app, as far as going direct-to-consumer a la HBO and CBS. Sapan said while the landscape is changing as viewers find new ways to view content either on their phones, laptops, tablets or TVs, it is still the content providers mission to develop “shows and brands that mean an awful lot to the people that like them.”

