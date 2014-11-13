Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week #NYCTVWk

NewBay Media's second annual NYC Television Week kicked off at the Affinia Manhattan in New York on Wednesday and B&C has the latest from the event floor.

NYC Television Week, produced by B&C and Multichannel News parent company NewBay Media, brings leaders industry wide together for four conferences, including The Content Show, Next TV Summit & Expo, Advanced Advertising Summit and The Business of Multiplatform Television Summit.

For B&C's complete coverage, click HERE.