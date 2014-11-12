Klein Taps ‘Ultra-Niche’ Stars for New Venture #NYCTVWk

Related: Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week #NYCTVWk

If Jon Klein’s new TAPP initiative flies, he’ll have both Glenn Beck and Don Hewitt to thank. Klein, former CNN U.S. president, is partnering with former NBC entertainment chairman Jeff Gaspin on the over the top niche channel service, which offers subscription content centered around prominent personalities such as Sarah Palin and Herman Cain. Klein — who knew Beck from the host’s days on HLN — saw how Beck was able to transition from television to a subscription service, and figured there were other personalities out there who could command thousands of paid subscribers. “I said, he can’t possibly be the only ultra-niche personality with a fan base that is willing to pay,” said Klein, founder and CEO of Tapp.

Klein’s days at 60 Minutes — he was executive VP of CBS News — included a lesson from the legendary Hewitt, who told him that human faces are what draw eyeballs to screens, which explains the characteristic close-up shots on the venerable newsmag. Palin’s mug as an icon on a smartphone or tablet, he said, holds more allure for many consumers than a Netflix app.

Klein offered the closing keynote at Business of Multiplatform TV, with Mark Robichaux, editor in chief of Multichannel News, moderating.

TAPP is tapping data big and small to study exactly who will pay for what. Top notch TV programmers, said Klein, bat around .200 in terms of hit shows. Smart data can boost the average to .300 and up, he said.

The model for TAPP content is a 20-30 minute daily production that sells for $9.95 a month. More superfan-friendly programs are in the offing, though Klein did not divulge who the star hosts are. He did identify the stage on which they’ll star. “This is the new battleground,” he said, tapping his iPad.