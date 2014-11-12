Berger: Media Companies Need Both OTT, TVE #NextTV

Related: Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week #NYCTVWk

Media companies should offer content on both a TV Everywhere and over-the-top platforms in an effort to reach traditional TV viewers and cord cutters, according to Eric Berger, executive VP, digital networks and general manager of Sony Pictures Television.

Berger, a keynote speaker at the Next TV Summit Wednesday, said video media companies need to build both a TV Everywhere platform through traditional MVPDs around the world as well as an OTT service to reach an audience looking for content on various platforms.

“We think it’s imperative to build a portfolio of TV Everywhere and over the top services,” he said. “If you really want to reach 100% of the market as a TV company you need to do both, particularly if you’re taking a global view.”

