The View Nabs Big Ratings

ABC’s The View was running on all cylinders during the week ended Jan. 16.

The daytime talk show notched best-ever series finishes among women 18-49 and women 18-34, notching a 1.7 rating/12 share and a 1.7/13 respectively. Among daytime shows, The show ranked No. 7 in women 18-49 and No. 4 in women 18-34.

In woman 18-34, The View notched a 44% improvement over the previous week and jumped 56% from the prior year.