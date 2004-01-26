The View Nabs Big Ratings
By Staff
ABC’s The View was running on all cylinders during the week ended Jan. 16.
The daytime talk show notched best-ever series finishes among women 18-49 and women 18-34, notching a 1.7 rating/12 share and a 1.7/13 respectively. Among daytime shows, The show ranked No. 7 in women 18-49 and No. 4 in women 18-34.
In woman 18-34, The View notched a 44% improvement over the previous week and jumped 56% from the prior year.
