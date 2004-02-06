The View Moves Above

Jumping from its average ranking of No. 11 to No. 5 among women 18-49, The View landed a 2.0 rating and a 13 share for the week of Jan. 19.

The show delivered its highest numbers in three years and the highest in its history for women 18-34. The View also topped The Price is Right by 20%, As the World Turns by 20% and The Guiding Light by 31% among women 18-49.