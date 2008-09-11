The View Joins ABC’s 50-State Blitz

Daytime mainstay The View signed onto ABC News’ “50 States in 50 Days,” the news division’s joint venture with USA Today to report from every state in the union in the weeks leading up to Election Day Nov. 4.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 15, The View’s “Hot Topics” segment will include video comments and questions from American citizens gathered byABC’s Good Morning America.

With the hard-fought primary involving Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) and the first woman Republican, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, to be nominated for vice president, the presidential election has indeed been a hot topic on the female-targeted talk show, now in its 12th season.

On Friday, Sept. 12, The View will host Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (Ariz.).