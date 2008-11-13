'The View' Gets Big Ratings

The rough-and-tumble mix of political views has produced big numbers for ABC's, The View.



For the week ending Nov. 3, the daytime talker averaged more viewers (4.67 million) in daytime than any other show for the first time in its 12-year history. The show also grabbed more viewers for a week than any other in its history and recorded its second weekly win in the key 18-49 demo.



The Wednesday post-election show generated its largest single-day audience with 6.17 million viewers and was the top 10 in the female demo.



The show is also getting a high-profile audience in Washington if this week's DTV transition event there is any indication. The monitor in the studio hosting the Secretary of Commerce, the chairman of the FCC, and the heads of major trade associations was tuned to The View.