The View Continues To Soar

The View's popularity wave hasn't crested yet.



The ABC daytime talk show posted the biggest audience in its ten-year history last week, with an average 4.2 million total viewers for between January 15 and 19, according to Nielsen Media Research.



The show likely got a boost from Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, with additional viewers off from work. Thursday guest host Kelli Pickler, of American Idol fame, may also have been a draw. The show averaged 1.2 million women 18-49 for the week, its best performance since January, 2004 - up 3% from the prior week and 30% from last year.



The View has seen audience surges this entire season as viewers have tuned in to see the daily live antics of its female co-hosts. Season to date, the show is up 22% among women 18-49.



