View to cast net for new co-host
Barbara Walters will announce on ABC's The View Friday that the search for
the next co-host will officially begin Sept. 2.
From Sept. 2-Nov. 26, between 10 and 20 people who are being
"seriously considered" for the position will try out on the air.
On Nov. 26, the new co-host will join Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Joy Behar
and Walters in a permanent position on the women’s chat and interview program.
The co-host position was last held by Lisa Ling, who left in December to host
National Geographic Ultimate Explorer on MSNBC.
Rachel Campos, of Real World: San Francisco, who lost out to Ling, is
scheduled to guest-host for two days beginning Sept. 2.
