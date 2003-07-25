View to cast net for new co-host

Barbara Walters will announce on ABC's The View Friday that the search for

the next co-host will officially begin Sept. 2.

From Sept. 2-Nov. 26, between 10 and 20 people who are being

"seriously considered" for the position will try out on the air.

On Nov. 26, the new co-host will join Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Joy Behar

and Walters in a permanent position on the women’s chat and interview program.

The co-host position was last held by Lisa Ling, who left in December to host

National Geographic Ultimate Explorer on MSNBC.

Rachel Campos, of Real World: San Francisco, who lost out to Ling, is

scheduled to guest-host for two days beginning Sept. 2.