The View Adds Viewers

ABC's daytime network talker, The View, had the best May sweeps in its seven-year history in total viewers (1.1 rating/9 share for a viewer average of 3 million). That was also the best performance in the 11 a.m.-noon time period for any ABC show since 1992.

In the key women 18-49 demo (1.5 rating/11 share, or 950,000 viewers) the show was up 12% over May 2003. That was its best performance in the demo since May 2001. In the key women 18-34 demo, the show did a 1.2 rating/9 share, or 380,000 viewers. That's up 10 % since May 2003 and its best numbers since May 2002.

In fact, the show is up compared to last May in all key demos, says ABC. Why? ABC points to the addition of new co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck last November, with the show's ratings climbing ever since. Of course, there was Starr Jones' engagement and a couple of road shows in the mix.

