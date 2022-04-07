VideoAmp Renews Deal Licensing Data From TiVo

VideoAmp, one of the measurement companies being eyed by media companies as an alternative to Nielsen, said it renewed its deal licensing TV viewership data from Xperi Holding Corp.’s TiVo unit.

TiVo’s second-by-second stream of data about viewership behavior of live and time-shifted content is used by VideoAmp to give advertisers for campaign optimization and planning.

VideoAmp combines data from cable set-top boxes like TiVo’s as well as automatic content recognition data from smart TVs to create its audience estimates. Some media company are testing using VideoAmp’s estimates as currency for selling advertising, a status that has been nearly exclusively Nielsen’s for decades.

“We’ve had a fantastic relationship with TiVo and look forward to continuing our mission to redefine the advertising ecosystem with the help of their TV viewership data. Our commingled viewership dataset is the backbone of our cross-screen measurement solution and platform and we rely on partners like TiVo to help us scale and bring new solutions to a more sophisticated and data-driven advertising landscape,” said VideoAmp’s chief strategy officer, Nick Chakalos.

The renewed contract runs through the end of broadcast year 2026 with renewal options.

“We are thrilled to continue supporting VideoAmp and its mission to lead change during this new age of media planning,” said Fariba Zamaniyan, vice president, data and monetization, TiVo. “Our TV viewership data will continue to provide VideoAmp with a powerful dataset that will give its clients the ability to buy and measure advertising with confidence.” ■