VideoAmp Integrates TransUnion Marketing Analytics Into Platform

VideoAmp and TransUnion said they made a deal to add TransUnion’s TruAudience marketing analytics and attribution information to the VideoAmp viewership measurement platform.

The companies said the integration enables marketers to measure the impact of their campaign across TV and digital channels and connect media exposure to purchase behavior. The insights can be used to optimize spending and targeting.

"We're thrilled to be working with TransUnion to unlock value for advertisers. This integration will provide marketers with a holistic view of their advertising performance, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and optimizations that drive better outcomes that connect directly into their media plans. Together, we can help brands better understand the impact of their advertising efforts and optimize their campaigns for maximum effectiveness," Michael Parkes, president of VideoAmp.

The VideoAmp platform generates tactical recommendations for media plans that are optimized to achieve marketing goals throughout the campaign lifecycle, such as driving conversions or increasing brand awareness.

“The integration of VideoAmp linear data into our suite of powerful marketing attribution and investment optimization solutions will help marketers measure and improve the incremental impact across their media buying,” said Michael Schoen, executive VP of Marketing Solutions at TransUnion. “At TransUnion, we’re making marketing analytics and data science more accurate and actionable for marketers, and this partnership is a great addition to our unique combination of identity-based data and media-spanning integrations.”

One client that has utilized the combined offering is the Papa Johns pizza chain.

“The integration between VideoAmp and TransUnion provides me and my team with a holistic understanding of Papa Johns consumers and the best ways to reach them. Having access to VideoAmp’s datafeeds not only bolsters our model, but we get a richer understanding of how our media is impacting the entire consumer journey. That ensures we don’t over or under-credit certain channels and that we make the smartest decisions possible with our media spend,” Chris Hawk, Director, Media Strategy & Investment Performance at Papa Johns.