VideoAmp Hires FreeWheel’s Schmitt as Chief Financial Officer

Advertising software company VideoAmp said it has hired Tom Schmitt as chief financial officer.



Schmitt, who had been COO and CFO at Freewheel TV, will be responsible for the financial and accounting functions of the company, which last month raised $21.4 million in Series B funding.



VideoAmp also said that Krista Thomas has been named global head of marketing. Thomas had been VP, product marketing, at Rubicon Project.



The added management comes as VideoAmp’s revenues have grown 400% from 2015 to 2016, and the company said it is pacing to grow 500% in the first half of 2017, compared to the first half of 2016.



“Tom is coming in at the perfect time in our organization; after just raising our $21.4M Series B, he will be instrumental in ensuring we deploy our newfound capital against the most strategic and highest ROI sectors of the business,” said Ross McCray, co-founder and CEO of VideoAmp.



Thomas will report to Jay Prasad, chief strategy officer at VideoAmp.



“VideoAmp is aggressively pursuing our go-to-market strategy around becoming the key operating system technology that unites the linear TV and digital video markets. A key part of our approach is to clearly communicate to clients, partners and the market the value that is realized using these products,” said Prasad.



VideoAmp's software enables advertisers and media owners to plan, buy, package and measure the success of targeted campaigns on linear TV, VOD, OTT and digital.



The company is backed by Mediaocean, RTL Group and six top venture capital firms.