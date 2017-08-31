VideoAmp Locks in $21.4M ‘B’ Round

Advertising software startup VideoAmp has raised $21.4 million in a series B round led by Mediaocean, with participation from RTL Group, GoAhead Ventures, StartUp Capital Ventures, Anthem Venture Partners, Wavemaker Partners and Simon Equity Partners.



Founded in 2014, VideoAmp has raised a total of about $36.6 million.



VideoAmp said the new funding comes in after it generated 400% revenue growth from 2016 to 2015, and is on pace to pump out 500% revenue growth in the first half of 2017 compared to the year-ago period.



Growth has been driven by areas such as programmatic buying across linear TV, OTT and digital channels, the company said.



