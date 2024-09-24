VideoAmp Dials Up Outcome Measurement

Measurement company VideoAmp said it will be incorporating outcome data from a variety of providers into its VALID data and tech platform.

The data will provide advertisers with insights into how well exposure to messages on linear TV, streaming and digital channels is creating consumer activity, including sales.

VideoAmp will be collecting data from a range of industries, including consumer packaged goods, credit cards, auto and pharmaceutical.

“These new capabilities unlock scaled outcome measurement for our clients, across verticals,” said Josh Hudgins, chief product officer at VideoAmp. “Through these integrations, VideoAmp is laying the groundwork for standardized outcome reporting across industries, and affording our clients the ability to maximize the value of their media.”

Affinity Solutions, Circana, Polk Automotive Solutions from S&P Global Mobility, PlaceIQ and PurpleLab have already agreed to integrate their data into VALID.

In addition to the benefits for advertisers, VideoAmp said integrating outcomes into its platform will enable media companies to unlock attribution insights to tie their premium ad inventory to actual business outcomes for their advertising clients.

“Advertisers can noticeably improve ROAS by leveraging Circana’s 100% deterministic data in the planning process and by optimizing their media buy toward those programs, dayparts etc. that most resonate with their customers,” said Amy Marentic, president of Global Solutions at Circana, which accumulates data from shopper loyalty cards.

"We are in a new era of TV advertising, one where there is ample opportunity for brands to better measure — and therefore better understand — the value and outcomes of their investments," added Ted Sweetser, VP of Advertising Partnerships & Strategy, PurpleLab. "PurpleLab is proud to partner with VideoAmp to help deliver on this promise. The job of the CMO will get a little easier today, as VideoAmp brings a real understanding of ROI to television, a space where half the dollars have gone with a fraction of the measurability."