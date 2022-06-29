VideoAmp Data Integrated Into Mediaocean Platform

Videoamp said that its TV measurement data is being integrated into Mediaocean’s advertising platform.

The companies said the deal will enable buyers and sellers to make transactions using VideoAmp’s data as currency within the Mediaocean workflow buyers are accustomed to.

As TV becomes a more multi-screen, multi-platform environment, media companies and advertisers are looking for alternatives to Nielsen’s legacy ratings to use for media buying. VideoAmp is one of a number of big-data companies whose data is being either used or test for potential use as currency while Nielsen rolls out its new Nielsen One cross-platform system.

“We are thrilled to integrate VideoAmp currency into Mediaocean’s platforms as a way to give our clients the necessary data that they need to help drive efficiencies in an increasingly complex cross-platform marketplace,” said Ramsey McGrory, chief development officer, Mediaocean. “Offering the industry expanded provider choice for measurement currencies will give our clients an ability to drive the most informed decisions and will help Mediaocean continue to create an environment that is both holistic and equitable.”

The VideoAmp data is being integrated into Mediaocean’s Spectra and Prisma platforms. ■