Video Tests The Telcos

When it comes to a global view of the telecom industry, Jim Warner,

president of the TeleManagement Forum, is especially well-positioned. For more

than 16 years, his organization has brought together members—including

British Telecom, Bell South, Telecom Italia, Motorola and other industry

forces—to hammer out technical standards related to managing and delivering

services. Warner visited the B&C office

in Manhattan to discuss telecom's future with Ken Kerschbaumer.



It seems that, with the rollout of video

services, telecom operators like Verizon and SBC are really looking to change

the definition of what a telecom company does. Are they ready for that

change?



They're going to have to be. We see the industry moving towards a

model that is very much like the retail fashion industry, where they'll need

to turn on a dime and react to changes. Historically, they haven't been good

at that. They like to take years to develop a product and then let it sit in

the marketplace for years as they get their money back.



How will the introduction of video

change your members?



Well, it means fiber to the home and a new network they aren't used to

managing. They're used to managing long-haul fiber, not on a local-loop

level. So they have a whole new management challenge, starting with the

equipment in the ground all the way up to the network level and then to the

services and customer level.



If they meet that challenge, what will

be the difference between a telecom and a cable company in the

future?



The only differentiator will be what they put in the ground. My sense is

that, while they will be identical in terms of services, there will always be

one better at one service than the other. The current telecom operators will

have an advantage in voice services while the cable company will have an

advantage in entertainment services for some time.