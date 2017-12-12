Video Platform Rumble Names Monteverde COO

Rumble, a video monetization platform, named Miguel Monteverde as chief operating officer.

Monteverde was a principal at Green Mountain Advisors, a consulting firm he founded. Before that he was with Discovery and AOL.

He will oversee the day to day operations of Rumble, securing and managing media partnerships for the company, which said it grew 300% in 2017.

“With decades of industry experience and entrepreneurial drive, Miguel is a proven leader,” said Chris Pavlovski, founder and CEO of Rumble. “This is a critical time for big media and digital publishers who are trying to grow profitable video businesses online. The Rumble platform has always provided a compelling solution for these companies and with Miguel now on board, we are even better equipped to help them grow their video revenue.”

At Discovery, Monteverde was senior VP of digital media. AT AOL, he was general manager of AOL Video.

“Rumble has the solution for a problem that has plagued big media since I began my career in this industry in 1995: how to build a profitable, ad-supported media business on the internet,” said Monteverde. “As someone who has spent nearly two decades trying to do just that, I’m excited to be joining Rumble at such a vital time, particularly with so many publishers investing heavily in video. I look forward to evangelizing the Rumble platform and to getting more media companies onboard with us so they can grow their online video profits.”