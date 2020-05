BBC America released a new trailer for Doctor Who. The new season of the time travel series, starring Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman, premieres Saturday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m.

Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams also guest stars this season.

Check out the new trailer below:

