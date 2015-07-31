TCA: ‘Doctor Who’s Moffat Reveals That Maisie Williams Is a ‘New Character’

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Doctor Who showrunner and writer Steven Moffat dropped a few hints about Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams’ character in the series.

“She’s a brand new character,” Moffat said Friday during BBC America’s TCA summer press tour session. “She’s not someone from the Doctor’s past.”

“Unless I am lying,” he added.

Fans of Game of Thrones and Doctor Who can expect to see a lot of Williams.

“We’re not just getting the star value and doing nothing with it,” he said. “It’s a great part and she’s terrific in it.”

Moffat also addressed the idea of a Doctor Who movie, saying that he’s resistant to the idea of having a different Doctor in the movie.

“What are we going to do? Shut down for a year and make a movie,” he said. “Does everyone really want that?”

Other highlights from the panel included:

—Peter Capaldi, who stars as the Doctor and appeared with Jenna Coleman via satellite, talked about stepping into the iconic role. “I had no idea how to play Doctor Who. Even today I have no idea.”

—Moffat also spoke about what it’s like to have a new Doctor. “It refreshes the show unimaginably when you change the character. It’s not just casting a new actor in the same part, the part changes as well.”

—Coleman and Capaldi fielded a question about whether they are recognized for their roles. “It’s a really lovely part of the job to see that reaction,” said Coleman. Capaldi added, “You get a real sense of how magical this character is. I don’t mean my performance.”