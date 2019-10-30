Highlights From the 2019 B&C Hall of Fame

The 29th annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame gala has wrapped and the honorees took the stage Tuesday night at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City to give some memorable speeches.

Check out the highlights from night below, featuring Kelly Ripa, host and executive producer, Live with Kelly and Ryan; Meredith Vieira, journalist, producer and host of 25 Words or Less on Fox Television Stations; Mike O’Neill, president & CEO, BMI; Susan Zirinsky, president, senior executive producer, CBS News; and Byron Allen, founder, chairman & CEO, Entertainment Studios.

2019 B&C Hall of Fame: The Honorees