2019 B&C Hall of Fame: The Honorees

Tuesday night we celebrate the class of 2019, as we salute our exceptional colleagues in recognition of their enormous contributions to our industry.

Launched in 1991 on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Broadcasting magazine, the Broadcasting Hall of Fame honored 60 individuals at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. The original class included industry legends from Guglielmo Marconi to William S. Paley, Lucille Ball, Bob Hope and Dr. John Malone.

The class of 2019 features an eclectic group of leaders reflecting the broad spectrum of the industry, from on-air personalities Kelly Ripa and Meredith Vieira; to CBS News president Susan Zirinsky and our show honoree, the iconic NBC News show Dateline; to former Dispatch station group leader Michael Fiorile; to top programmers Channing Dungey, VP of original series at Netflix, and David Nevins, chief creative officer at CBS Corp. and chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks; and deal-makers like Byron Allen, the self-made founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios, and Greg Maffei, president and CEO of Liberty Media and chairman of Sirius XM. Mike O’Neill is recognized for his exceptional contribution as CEO of music-licensing giant BMI, and Armando Nuñez, president and CEO of CBS Global Distribution, is recognized for his achievements in program syndication. This year’s Chairman’s Award will go to Bobby Friedman, CEO of Bungalow Media + Entertainment, and the Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Alan Elkin, founder and chairman of Active International.

Once again, a portion of tonight’s proceeds will be donated to the Broadcasters Foundation of America, in addition to The Paley Center for Media. We are grateful to our co-hosts for the evening: Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition; Rosanna Scotto, co-host of Good Day New York; and Chuck Scarborough, news anchor at NBC 4 New York.

We are most appreciative of the contributions of the entire B&C staff, from the design and marketing teams to the editorial and production staffs; the events team, under Kelly Boon; and the staff of NYC Television Week. Also special thanks to our sales staff, Jessica Wolin and Jo Stanley; our PR team, Carina Sayles and Alan Winnikoff; and to Eric Drath and Danielle Naassana of Live Star Entertainment.

Finally, we thank you, our alumni, sponsors and attendees, who make the B&C Hall of Fame a very special evening. We look forward to your joining us again next year to continue the celebration of those who make this industry a very special one.

Byron Allen, founder, chairman & CEO, Entertainment Studios

Jean Dietze, president, affiliate relations, NBC Broadcasting

Channing Dungey, VP, original series, Netflix

Alan Elkin, CEO, Active International, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

Michael Fiorile, chairman, Dispatch Printing Co.

Robert Friedman, CEO, Bungalow Media + Entertainment, Chairman's Award recipient

Greg Maffei, president & CEO, Liberty Media Corp.

David Nevins, chief creative officer, CBS Corp., and chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks

Armando Nuñez, president & CEO, CBS Global Distribution Group

Mike O’Neill, president & CEO, BMI

Kelly Ripa, host and executive producer, "Live with Kelly and Ryan"

Meredith Vieira, journalist, producer and host of 25 Words or Less on Fox Television Stations

Susan Zirinsky, president, senior executive producer, CBS News

Dateline NBC