Video Franchising Hearing Rescheduled

The Senate Commerce Committee has rescheduled its video franchising hearing to Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.

The franchising hearing, which had been scheduled for Tuesady morning, was slated to deal with telco competition to cable and proposals to ease their franchising process. It was postponed for the vote approving the nomination of Samuel Alito to the Supreme Court,

The committee was supposed to get a status report from the FCC commissioner sFeb. 15, but since the White House has yet to nominate a fifth commissioner, said Committee Chairman Senator Ted Stevens (R-Alaska), the committee decided to bump the FCC hearing, which will be rescheduled when a nominee is named.

