Video Franchising Hearing Postponed
The Senate Commerce Committee has postponed its video franchising hearing, which had been scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The reason was at least two-fold.
For one, the Senators all have have been asked to be in their seats for a roll call vote at 11 a.m. on the nomination of Samuel Alito to the Supreme Court.
For another, Senator John Ensign (R-Nev.) was in an auto accident in Nevada Tuesday and won't be able to make the hearing.
Ensign is one of the chief authors of a video-franchising bill that would speed the rollout of telco video franchises.
