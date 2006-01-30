Video Franchising Hearing Postponed

The Senate Commerce Committee has postponed its video franchising hearing, which had been scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The reason was at least two-fold.

For one, the Senators all have have been asked to be in their seats for a roll call vote at 11 a.m. on the nomination of Samuel Alito to the Supreme Court.

For another, Senator John Ensign (R-Nev.) was in an auto accident in Nevada Tuesday and won't be able to make the hearing.

Ensign is one of the chief authors of a video-franchising bill that would speed the rollout of telco video franchises.