Video For ‘Finish Line’, Part of ESPN Documentary ‘37 Words’, Released

The video for Rita Ora’s song “Finish Line” went live on YouTube June 8. A song about female empowerment, it is part of the soundtrack for ESPN’s four-part Title IX docuseries 37 Words.

The Title IX federal law, which prohibits gender-based discrimination, was signed 50 years ago.

Parts 1 and 2 of 37 Words are on ESPN June 21, and 3 and 4 are on June 28. The film is part of Walt Disney Company’s Fifty/50 campaign, which highlights the civil rights journey of women across the sports and cultural landscape.

The video features females representing five generations, ranging from “boomer” to “Gen Alpha,” according to Disney, taking part in a relay race. The song, written by Diane Warren and performed by Rita Ora, was released on the various music streaming platforms May 13. A clip of the video appeared on American Idol May 15. Disney Music Group’s Hollywood Records produced the song.

ABC Owned Television Stations’ race and culture team was part of a majority-women-led team responsible for the creative vision of the video. The project was led by Adrianne Anderson, VP of content development & marketing, KABC Los Angeles, and Nzinga Blake, race and culture executive producer, ABC Owned Television Stations. They also worked with Hollywood Records to get Diane Warren on board.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX across The Walt Disney Company, it is a true gift to have two such prolific, powerhouse artists as Rita Ora and Diane Warren contribute their talent and passion to a song that celebrates and encourages girls and women around the country,” said Debra OConnell, president of Networks for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, when the song was released. “‘Finish Line’ is a fantastic and empowering anthem, brought to life by an extraordinary and inspiring group of women. I’m incredibly proud of this collaboration and thrilled to showcase it on our networks as part of the Fifty/50 initiative.” ■