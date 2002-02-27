Video-description trigger stay sought

The TV and movie industries have asked the Federal Communications Commission

to stay the April 1 through June 30 deadline for describing at least 50 hours

per quarter of on-screen action as an aid to the blind.

The National Association of Broadcasters, the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association and the Motion Picture Association of America

have challenged the rules in federal appeals court and said TV stations, cable

systems and programming networks should not be required to buy equipment to

comply with rules that stand a 'substantial likelihood' of being struck

down.

The groups argued that the FCC did not have congressional authority to impose

video-description rules -- only a mandate from lawmakers to study the issue and

report back to Capitol Hill.

In the motion for stay, the groups pointed out that current FCC chairman

Michael Powell voted against the rules for that very reason when he was a

commissioner.

Despite his vote, Powell is expected to direct FCC attorneys to defend the

rules in court because as chairman, it is now his job to defend standing FCC

rules. In fact, the FCC reminded the industry Monday of the pending

deadline.

The American Council of the Blind 'categorically condemned' the industries'

motion for delay.

'Instead of doing the right thing, the trade associations have acted entirely

irresponsibly, ignoring the needs of all of the blind and visually impaired

people in the United States,' the ACB said in a prepared statement.

Broadcasters said adding video description to a program costs between $1,000

and $4,000 per hour. Hardware and systems upgrades may cost cable networks

between $100,000 and $200,000, the NCTA has said.

Additionally, transmission of descriptions over the secondary audio channel

will interfere with some Spanish-language simulcasting, broadcasters

said.