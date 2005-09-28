Video Competition Hearing Postponed
The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights has pulled the plug on the the video competition hearing planned for Wednesday afternoon.
Subcommittee Chairman Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) had to go to Ohio to attend the funeral of a constituent, a soldier who was killed in Iraq.
The subcommittee is looking to reschedule sometime within the next month.
