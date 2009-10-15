Video Competition Hearing Confirmed For Oct. 22
A House Energy & Commerce Committee staffer confirms that the Communications Subcommittee will hold a hearing on video competition next week, confirming an early B&C report.
The hearing, slated for next Thursday morning (Oct. 22) will look at competition in video programming, including programming accessed by both TV and the Internet, according to the staffer.
