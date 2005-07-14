Video and Data Ahead for XM?

XM Satellite Radio yesterday acquired WCS Wireless, a move that gives XM additional spectrum licenses in 15 of the top 20 metropolitan markets.

XM says the the acquisition will help it move beyond radio to offer video and data services, something the company has demonstrated in the past at trade events like the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The use of next-generation video compression technologies, such as MPEG4, also makes video-over-satellite a realistic technical offering. The WCS frequencies are currently not being used for any consumer services.