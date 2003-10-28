Victoria’s Secret Special to Bare in Nov.

CBS will air The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

, seemingly a sweeps staple, Wednesday Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. EST, one hour later than the racy lingerie special aired the previous two years.

Featured models include the usual beautiful suspects -- Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Gisele Bundschen -- and guests include singers Sting and Mary J. Blige.

The show first aired on ABC in 2001 and prompted hundreds of complaints from viewers and at least one from a Federal Communications Commission member, Michael Copps.