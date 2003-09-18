Victoria’s Secret Returns for Sweeps

The always controversial Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is returning to CBS

for November sweeps, with the one-hour special airing Wednesday, Nov. 19, at a

to-be-determined time.

Supermodels Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks and Gisele Bundchen will appear in a

tribute to Broadway, and the show this year will include for the first time

musical performances, red-carpet interviews and profiles of the models.

Two years ago, the show got ABC into trouble with viewers and groups who

complained to the Federal Communications Commission, but the commission

ultimately decided that the show was not offensive.

Last year, the fashion show moved to CBS and got crushed in the ratings

against ABC’s finale of The Bachelor, although some 250 viewers still

complained to the FCC.