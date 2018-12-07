Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, WWE Shows Top Weekly Social Content Ratings Charts

ABC’s The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special drew the most social media buzz among television shows last week, according to Nielsen.

The Victoria's Secret special drew 5.7 million combined Facebook, Instagram and Twitter interactions for the week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, according to Nielsen’s Social Content Ratings Report of series and specials. USA’s WWE SmackDown and WWE Monday Night Raw finished tied for second 1.4 million interactions each.

Univision’s Nuestra Belleza Latina reality TV beauty pageant was fourth with 1.1 million social media interactions followed by NBC’s The Voice (585,000) and This Is Us (539,000); The CW’s Riverdale (466,000); Freeform’s Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve (392,000); a second episode of NBC’s The Voice (370,000) and ABC’s Dancing With the StarsJuniors (334,000), according to Nielsen.

Live Size 2 star Tyra Banks topped Nielsen’s first ever Top TV Talent on Social chart, which follows how viewers interact with TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.